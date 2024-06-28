Odisha: Green energy projects worth over Rs 900 crore get nod

BHUBANESWAR: The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy department on Thursday cleared investment proposals of Rs 903.41 crore to set up green energy projects with a combined capacity of 102.22 MW.

The sixth meeting of the SWC chaired by principal secretary, Energy, Vishal Dev sanctioned two major wind energy projects and several solar power initiatives.

HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, will set up a 48 MW wind energy project at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district with an investment of Rs 440.58 crore while ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited will develop a 49.5 MW wind energy project at Astaranga in Puri. The Puri project entails a cost of Rs 440.7 crore. The total investment for the two wind energy projects is Rs 881.28 crore.

Similarly, Visaka Industries Limited will implement a 0.72 MW solar project at Maneswar in Sambalpur, ITC will establish a 0.8 MW solar project at Jatni in Khurda and AMP Energy will develop a 2.2 MW solar project at Kansbahal in Sundargarh district. Odisha Television Limited will also set up a 1 MW solar project at Sarua in Khurda district. The total investment for these solar power projects stands at Rs 22.13 crore.