Odisha: Green energy projects worth over Rs 900 crore get nod

BHUBANESWAR: The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy department on Thursday cleared investment proposals of Rs 903.41 crore to set up green energy projects with a combined capacity of 102.22 MW.
The sixth meeting of the SWC chaired by principal secretary, Energy, Vishal Dev sanctioned two major wind energy projects and several solar power initiatives.
HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, will set up a 48 MW wind energy project at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district with an investment of Rs 440.58 crore while ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited will develop a 49.5 MW wind energy project at Astaranga in Puri. The Puri project entails a cost of Rs 440.7 crore. The total investment for the two wind energy projects is Rs 881.28 crore.
Similarly, Visaka Industries Limited will implement a 0.72 MW solar project at Maneswar in Sambalpur, ITC will establish a 0.8 MW solar project at Jatni in Khurda and AMP Energy will develop a 2.2 MW solar project at Kansbahal in Sundargarh district. Odisha Television Limited will also set up a 1 MW solar project at Sarua in Khurda district. The total investment for these solar power projects stands at Rs 22.13 crore.
These projects, with a combined capacity of 102.22 MW, mark a significant advancement in Odisha’s renewable energy landscape. The state government is resolute in its efforts to promote green energy. The Energy department focused on promoting sustainable and renewable energy within Odisha through GRIDCO, the state-designated nodal agency, said Dev.
The SWC of the Energy department has so far approved investment proposals worth Rs 3,723.57 crore with 499.48 MW capacity in renewable energy sector under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022. This substantial investment aims to establish transformative green energy projects, reinforcing the state’s commitment to meeting its RE target of 10 GW by 2030.
In a separate meeting, Dev reviewed the implementation mechanism and status of PM Surya Ghar Yojana. He emphasised on creating widespread awareness about the scheme so that more people can benefit from it. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) apprised the meeting about the status of the scheme in Odisha.