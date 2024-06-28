Three Odisha cops shifted to police headquarters for ‘assaulting’ woman in police station

BHADRAK: Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli on Thursday posted three police personnel, allegedly involved in assaulting a woman at Chandbali police station, to the district police headquarters.

The personnel, constable Rabindra Kumar Sethi, ASI Nepali Saha and home guard Kishore Mohapatra have not been assigned any duties, said Chandbali SDPO Kartik Chandra Mallick. The SP had on Wednesday asked Chandbali IIC Panchanan Mohanty to conduct a probe to ascertain the veracity of a video in which the personnel can be seen manhandling Mita Sethi (23) of Barua village within Chandbali police limits.

Mita, along with her four-year-old child and 14-year-old sister-in-law had gone to the police station to meet her husband, Sambhu who was there to lodge a complaint. Mita and Sambhu are divorced and she had allegedly gone to collect alimony from the latter. Mohapatra said Mita allegedly threw a shoe case in the police station and misbehaved with the personnel. On the other hand, Mita said her child was playing with the case and threw it in the police station. This is when Sethi asked her to collect the case and put it in a dustbin.

“As I refused, he (Sethi) slapped me. When I protested two other policemen came and dragged me out. My sister-in-law was also manhandled,” Mita stated in her FIR. Meanwhile Sethi in his FIR has alleged that Mita abused him when he asked her to collect the shoe case. “She used foul language and abused me,” he stated. Mohanty said investigation into the matter is underway.