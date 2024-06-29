Odisha: Bangladesh calls for improved connectivity with India to boost agricultural trade

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias on Friday called for improving connectivity between the two countries by rail and waterways to increase export of agricultural and processed food products.

Speaking at the 10th edition of Farm2Fork organised by CII here, he said waterway is the cheapest after railway for transportation which can be leveraged to enhance trade between the two sides. Although Bangladesh is one of the major exporters of rice, potato and spices, it lacks strength in adding value to these products, he said.

Chairman of agri and food processing forum of CII (eastern region) and executive director of ITC Ltd B Sumant said there is huge potential for export of paddy, wheat and organic spices from Odisha. “The use of fertilisers in paddy in Odisha is less. If farmers here can focus on cultivating ‘food safe’ paddy, which is in huge demand in the international market, it can be exported. Organic spices can be grown and exported to European countries,” he said.

Chairman of CII (eastern region) and managing director of RSB Transmissions (I) Ltd Suvendra Behera urged entrepreneurs to focus on quality and need of the global market in order to export agricultural products.

Chairman of CII Odisha council Pradipta Mohanty and vice-chairman Sunil Gupta also spoke.