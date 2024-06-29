Odisha: Out on bail, man ‘doctored’ his way to Rourkela Government Hospital job

ROURKELA: Fifty-three-year-old Padmanava Mukhi Karua, arrested for faking as a doctor by assuming identity of another person, was convicted for a similar crime and out on bail when he forged his way through to land the job at the dialysis unit of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), investigation has revealed.

RN Pali police said Padmanava was sentenced to five years imprisonment for a similar crime. Not one to learn from his past, he impersonated as a doctor to get engaged at RGH through outsourcing agency Rahi Care Pvt Ltd (RCPL) on December 26, 2023 when he was out on bail.

On November 13, 2019, Town Police had arrested Padmanava while he was serving at Hathibari primary health centre (new) in Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district. RN Pali IIC Rajendra Swain said the accused’s appointment was based on forged documents in his own name. A court in Sundargarh town in 2022 convicted him for the crime and awarded five years jail term and he was out on bail.

For getting engaged at RGH, police said, Karua had forged the documents of a purported doctor Ramesh Chandra Jha of neighbouring Jharkhand. The documents are being verified to ascertain if any person by the name of Dr Jha really exists, Swain said.