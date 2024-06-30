Eight-year-old boy killed by mugger in Odisha

ANGUL: In a tragic incident in Satkosia, an eight-year-old boy was killed by a mugger crocodile this morning after being dragged into the Mahanadi River. The incident shocked the local community who have demanded action immediately.

According to RCCF of Angul Circle Sudhanshu Khora, children from Ghata Sahi were playing on the riverbank when a mugger crocodile emerged and dragged young Samir Naik into the water. The children’s cries for help alerted local people, who quickly followed the crocodile in a boat and managed to rescue Samir.

Unfortunately, by the time they recovered him, it was too late and the child had died.

In protest, local residents staged a road blockade at Tikarpara Road, demanding compensation for the family and safety measures for the residents nearby.

Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda and police officials rushed to the scene to negotiate with the protesters, eventually announcing a compensation package of Rs 6 lakh from the forest department. The blockade was lifted after four hours.

Expressing grief over the incident, Khora noted that such attacks have never occurred in the past and expressed surprise at the mugger’s behaviour.