Odisha: BJP government faces pressure to resolve Rourkela Railway project stalemate

ROURKELA: Following regime change in Odisha, it remains to be seen if the BJP government takes up pending proposal of Sundargarh district administration for rehabilitation of encroachers with low-cost housing to expedite stalled projects of South Eastern Railway (SER) at Rourkela.

Sources said the third line project as part of the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of SER was made operational from Jharsuguda to Kharagpur a couple of years back. However, the 5.5 km stretch in Rourkela is yet to start functioning over encroachment issues. From 2017 onwards, SER had on several instances, tried to push for the third line project, but faced stiff resistance from all political parties over the demand for rehabilitation of encroachers. Till now, the project has not been taken up in Rourkela and alternatively the existing Rourkela-Birmitrapur line is being used as the third line.

It is learnt, in a revised proposal, SER in the end of 2017 had initiated desperate efforts to evict 766 households to clear 25 metre from the Rourkela-Birmitrapur track on the northern side for the third rail line project. It also wanted to clear encroachment along the Up track on the southern side for future projects which would affect 801 households. At a meeting with the authorities of the Chakradharpur Division of SER on May 30, 2018, the then Sundargarh collector Surendra Kumar Meena taking a humanitarian view had proposed the SER to provide 20 acre from its huge land bank for rehabilitation of the affected families with affordable housing scheme as a permanent solution.