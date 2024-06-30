Odisha CM meets EAM & Nadda, seeks to promote tourism, health infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday and sought their cooperation to promote tourism and health infrastructure of the state.
After paying floral tributes to the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Shanti Van, the trio met Jaishankar at his residence and discussed on issues relating to the state’s interest.
Majhi requested the EAM to open a consulate of UAE in Odisha as a large number of people from the state are working in the gulf country. Such a facility will improve trading activities with UAE apart from helping to resolve various issues faced by the Odia people working there, he said. Majhi also drew the attention of Jaishankar to the eight people stranded in Dubai and unable to return to India. He sought the intervention of the EAM for their repatriation to Odisha. Jaishankar assured to look into the matter.
The CM said the External Affairs ministry can play a catalyst role to market the Buddhist circuits of the state abroad especially in countries where large number of people are followers of Buddhism.
He requested Jaishankar to help establish a maritime centre and an international tourist centre in Odisha. The Centre will send a technical team to the state soon to study the feasibility of setting up a maritime centre.
Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to meet Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi ji; Deputy CMs Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo ji and Smt Pravati Parida ji this morning. Congratulated them on the assumption of such significant responsibility.”
He further assured that MEA will work closely with Odisha government in promoting tourism, establishing international linkages and accessing a global workplace.
During a meeting with Nadda, the CM requested assistance of Health ministry for opening of medical colleges in districts not having such facilities. He also requested Nadda to sanction a second AIIMs for Sambalpur district and necessary aid for implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.