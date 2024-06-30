Odisha CM meets EAM & Nadda, seeks to promote tourism, health infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday and sought their cooperation to promote tourism and health infrastructure of the state.

After paying floral tributes to the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Shanti Van, the trio met Jaishankar at his residence and discussed on issues relating to the state’s interest.

Majhi requested the EAM to open a consulate of UAE in Odisha as a large number of people from the state are working in the gulf country. Such a facility will improve trading activities with UAE apart from helping to resolve various issues faced by the Odia people working there, he said. Majhi also drew the attention of Jaishankar to the eight people stranded in Dubai and unable to return to India. He sought the intervention of the EAM for their repatriation to Odisha. Jaishankar assured to look into the matter.

The CM said the External Affairs ministry can play a catalyst role to market the Buddhist circuits of the state abroad especially in countries where large number of people are followers of Buddhism.