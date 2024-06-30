Odisha Crime Branch issues SOPs ahead of new law rollout to replace British era Acts

BHUBANESWAR: With a day to go before the Centre rolls out three new laws, the Crime Branch on Saturday issued circulars and SOPs on the methods that must be followed while investigating and registering cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam (BSA).

The three laws will come into force from July 1 and replace British-era IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act respectively. “At least 30 circulars/SOPs are being issued in phases by the Crime Branch to facilitate processes police officers must adhere to during investigation and registration of cases under BNS, BNSS and BSA,” DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi told TNIE.

The SOP for investigating rape cases mentions medical examination of victim should be carried out within 24 hours of receiving complaint. The Health department will also issue a notification for doctors to issue medical examination reports of the victims within seven days as per provision of the new laws.

“Training has been given to all the officers in the district including those posted at police stations in remote areas. They are now mostly acquainted with BNS, BNSS and BSA but the challenge would be to investigate cases as per the specified timelines mentioned under the three new laws,” said Malkangiri SP, Nitesh Wadhwani.