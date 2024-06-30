Odisha sees rainfall deficit drop by 30% due to low-pressure system

BHUBANESWAR: The showers induced by this monsoon season’s first low pressure area has brought down the rainfall deficit in Odisha.

The low pressure which formed on Friday now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts. “The rainfall activity will continue in Odisha for the next 24 hours. Heavy rains may occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Sunday,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

“Showers in the last two days has brought down the rainfall deficit to 30 per cent. As rainfall activity is likely to continue on Sunday, the deficit is expected to reduce further,” said Mohanty.

The much-needed rains have accelerated the agricultural activities in the state.