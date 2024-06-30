Odisha Union Minister Oram calls for improving vocational skills of tribal students

BHUBANESWAR: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram has asked the state government to introduce more vocational courses in schools and conduct density-wise mapping of the educational facilities to provide equal schooling opportunities to children of ST, SC communities and other backward classes.

Reviewing works of the ST, SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department here on Saturday, Oram called for inclusion of vocational courses in the school curriculum, especially at higher secondary level, so that students can opt for them after Class X or XII to develop skills to become micro-entrepreneurs and financially independent.

He suggested the department to send a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs over introducing skill-based vocational courses at higher secondary level. “Let Odisha start such a skilling initiative for tribal students as a pilot project and we could implement it across the country in a pan-Indian scenario,’’ he said.

The Union minister also stressed on the upgradation of the senior secondary schools into degree colleges to help tribal students complete their graduation and compete with general students in clearing career-oriented examinations. Oram asked the department to ensure coaching facilities for the students.

He further directed the officials to regularly monitor the execution of various infrastructure development works in tribal-dominated districts and empower the tribal communities socio-economically.

He also reviewed work of SC & ST Research and Training Institute and Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture and laid emphasis on preservation, documentation and publication of multilingual books.