Puri to recycle plastic waste from Rath Yatra, aims for sustainable festival

BHUBANESWAR: The heaps of plastic bottles strewn across Grand Road in Puri during Rath Yatra will not end up in landfills. The Puri administration has decided to recycle all such bottles generated during the Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije period this year.

Every year during Rath Yatra - one of the biggest festivals of Odisha - alone, Puri witnesses a congregation of 5-8 lakh devotees. This leads to generation of several tonnes of plastic waste including bottles, cans, food containers and water sachets. Events like Bahuda, Suna Besha and Niladri Bije also produce plastic waste in huge quantities.

Sources said, the bottles, cans and containers were generally segregated and disposed of by crushing. “This time, though, plastic waste collection and segregation will be done in an organised manner and all the bottles collected would be sent for recycling to a facility at Nagpur,” said Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain. Earlier, the sanitation workers used to process the plastic waste through mixed waster processing at the materials recovery facility. Besides, ragpickers collect a significant chunk of it and send it to informal channels for the purpose.