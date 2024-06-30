Subhadra Yojana nears launch as Odisha prepares for major rollout

"Odisha has remained in the top of the list of states with high crime rate against women. What, according to you, needs to be done to bring down the crime rate and create a safe environment for women here?"

"This government has a zero tolerance policy towards crimes against women. I have been advocating for implementation of Vishakha guidelines for preventing sexual harassment of women at their workplaces. We will place this proposal in the cabinet. At the same time, there will be provisions for punishing those who bring false allegations. Secondly, we plan to strengthen the Mahila Sishu desks in all police stations and sensitise the police personnel to be women-friendly so that victims of rape and other crimes get the courage to report the crimes. I feel a woman is safe when she is aware of her right to justice."

"The creation of Lakhpati Didis is a flagship initiative of the Modi government. What is your target for Odisha?"

"Odisha will get 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis, all members of Mission Shakti, this year. We already have 7 lakh Lakhpati Didis and the remaining 18 lakh will be covered by the end of this year. They will be given skill development training in various sectors and hand-holding support in production and marketing to improve their income substantially."

"Odisha - India’s best kept secret - slogan of the previous government queerly has become a reality. The state’s treasures continue to be a secret as the foreign tourist footfall has drastically come down and tourism products are not promoted properly worldwide. What is the department’s plan of action for developing international tourism?"

"It has come to my notice that the roadshows organised in Singapore, Dubai and Thailand during the launch of direct flights have not contributed to Odisha’s in-bound tourism from these destinations. We will work on that but our focus for the time being will be domestic tourism. With Odia Asmita as our tagline, we will work on promoting Jagannath culture and showcase the beauty and heritage of Odisha’s villages. We are going to develop accommodation facilities at key destinations like Konark besides, Daringbadi, Koraput, Mayurbhanj which are known for their tribal and nature tourism. We will also be focusing on providing a conducive environment to research scholars who want to research about Odisha’s tourism and publish their papers in international journals."

"Domestic footfall in Odisha also has been mostly limited to Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark circuit despite the presence of several eco-tourism spots and tribal tourism products. What are your plans to make other destinations alluring for visitors?"

"Sadly, the tourism focus could not be shifted to spots like Mahendragiri, Chandrabhaga, Ratnagiri, etc., in all these years. Kerala promotes even its sunrise points but we have not been able to market our own sunrise point - Chandrabhaga. Government will work on developing these tourist spots and also explore modalities to promote tribal and rural tourism in the state."