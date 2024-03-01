Assitant professor given compulsory retirement in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla have handed over ‘compulsory retirement’ to an assistant professor over alleged misconduct and breach of discipline. While decision in this regard was taken on February 27, the varsity informed about the action through a press release late on Wednesday evening.

The University Board of Management imposed compulsory retirement on Siba Prasada Panigrahi, assistant professor of Department of Electrical Engineering of the varsity. The varsity has also issued an order directing the head of department besides the concerned sections to de-register Panigrahi from the university records.