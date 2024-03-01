Customs hands over rare manuscripts to ASI

BHUBANESWAR : Rare palm leaf and hand written manuscripts that were being smuggled to Spain through speed posts and seized by the Customs wing, were handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) here on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually presided over the handing over process of seized antiquities from Customs to the ASI.

On the day, 101 antiquity items were handed over to the ASI at seven locations across the country which included Bengaluru, Bhopal, Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai and Pune apart from Bhubaneswar. In the city, the Customs wing handed over palm leaf manuscripts having 155 leaves and handmade manuscripts consisting of 17 pages, to the ASI.