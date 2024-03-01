Elderly man injured in bear attack in Odisha

JAJPUR : An elderly man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a wild bear near Jhatiapada village under Bayree forest range here on Thursday.

The injured, 65-year-old Shyam Sundar Dehury, is a resident of Jhatiapada. Sources said Dehury had gone to the local forest with a herd of goats for grazing. He was returning home in the afternoon when he was attacked by the bear.

Though Dehury suffered critical injuries, he managed to escape from the clutches of the animal and reached home. Finding him grievously injured, his family took him to Badachana community health centre (CHC). He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, a forest team reached the village. Chandikhole forester Aswini Kumar Sahoo said the bear has left Jhatiapada forest and moved to another area. Efforts are underway to chase it back to its habitat.