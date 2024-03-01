‘Expelled’ BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR : Expelled Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prasant Jagdev on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here in presence of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Odisha election co-in-charge Lata Usendi and other party leaders.

Jagdev is the third leader from the regional party after Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and former MLA from Bari Debasis Nayak to join the BJP in the last 10 days. He is stated to have joined the BJP after being assured of nomination from Begunia Assembly seat from where he was elected in 2014. Senior BJP leader Prithiviraj Harichandan, son of Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, is eyeing for party ticket for Chilika Assembly constituency, which he lost to Jagdev in 2019.

Ironically, Jagdev was expelled from BJD after he assaulted a BJP leader Niranjan Sethi near Balugaon block office in September 2021. He was arrested after a massive protest by BJP workers.