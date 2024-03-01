Nine held for burglaries in apartments in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : The city police arrested nine members of a gang for their alleged involvement in recent incidents of burglaries in the capital.

The accused are natives of Ganjam district but used to flee to various cities and states like Mumbai, Surat, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after committing the crimes to evade arrest.

The miscreants were wanted in connection with four cases registered by Mancheswar police in December last year. They had entered four flats in Space Town Apartment on late December 11 night and decamped with cash, gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.

As per police, property offender Girish Naik had formed the gang along with his associates Mrutyunjaya Sahoo and Bulu Patra. The other accused Bablu Dalei, Santosh Kumar Dash, Bishnu Pradhan, Prashant Behera, Ranjan Raula and Amit Kumar Jena are also part of the group.