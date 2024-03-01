Odisha accident victims’ eyes to illuminate life of others

BARIPADA : In a tragic road accident three persons lost their lives after their bikes collided at Baldiha chowk in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. However, amid the sorrow emerged a tale of selflessness as the parents of two deceased youths chose to donate their children’s eyes .

The youths, identified as Laxman Singh (20) and Rajen Singh (25), residents of Gudialbandh village and Dalkishole village respectively under the jurisdiction of Balijoda police, had their eyes safely transplanted by the medical team at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the successful transplantation. The transplanted eyes were sent to the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Bhubaneswar for further use.