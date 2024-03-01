Odisha accident victims’ eyes to illuminate life of others

BARIPADA : In a tragic road accident three persons lost their lives after their bikes collided at Baldiha chowk in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. However, amid the sorrow emerged a tale of selflessness as the parents of two deceased youths chose to donate their children’s eyes .
The youths, identified as Laxman Singh (20) and Rajen Singh (25), residents of Gudialbandh village and Dalkishole village respectively under the jurisdiction of Balijoda police, had their eyes safely transplanted by the medical team at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.
A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the successful transplantation. The transplanted eyes were sent to the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Bhubaneswar for further use.
The decision to donate their organs was facilitated by an officer, (who did not wish to be named), who played a pivotal role in persuading the grieving parents to consent to the donation.
Speaking to media, Mahendra Singh and Bidesi Singh, parents of Laxman and Rajen, expressed their sorrow over the loss of their children but found solace to know that their eyes would give vision to others in need.
The accident occurred when Laxman and Akash (15) of Gudialbandh village were en route to Baripada on a scooty to procure medicine. Rajen Singh, riding his bike towards Udala at high speed, collided with the scooty, resulting in severe injuries to all three individuals. Despite efforts to rush them to hospital, the trio succumbed to their injuries upon reaching the PRM MCH.
The bodies were seized by Badasahi police for postmortem, with initial investigations pointing to reckless driving as the cause of the accident. The authorities have seized the vehicles.