Odisha Cabinet approves informatics centre for hydro-meteorological data

BHUBANESWAR : The cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to establish State Water Informatics Centre (SWIC) to provide a comprehensive repository of hydro-meteorological data for the state.
The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided that SWIC, under the purview of the department of Water Resources, will be staffed with a team well versed in water resource management, data handling and information technology sourced from existing organisations or outsourced as required.
Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said the initiative marks a substantial leap forward in enhancing water resource management in Odisha, fostering informed decision making and streamlining policy planning.
Besides, the SWIC will seamlessly collaborate with the National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC) to facilitate the exchange of hydro-meteorological data between the Centre and the state government.
He said the state government is committed to provide ongoing funding for SWIC’s operations beyond the national hydrology project period while reaffirming its dedication to responsible water resource management.
Besides, the cabinet also approved a proposal to regularise 504 contractual supervisors of the department of Women and Child Development with an additional financial burden of Rs 18.51 crore per annum. The cabinet further approved creation of additional posts in the health sector to provide better facilities and services to people.
A proposal to amend the Odisha Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019 was cleared. It was decided to restructure the multipurpose health worker (female) cadre to create additional posts. With this, the cadre strength of multipurpose health workers (female) has gone up to 15,831 from the existing 13,966.
Vital decisions
SWIC to provide comprehensive repository of hydro-meteorological data for the state
The centre will be staffed with a team well versed with water resource management
504 contractual supervisors to be regularised
Cadre strength of multipurpose health workers (female) increased