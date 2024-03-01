Odisha CM dedicates box drain to residents of Cuttack

CUTTACK : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually dedicated the much-awaited box drain from Buxi Bazaar to Professorpada to residents of Cuttack.

The 2.8 km long box drain has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 400 crore under Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) to facilitate communication over the main storm water channel (MSWC), to ease traffic congestion and prevent stench emanating from the open drain. Its foundation was laid by the chief minister on September 1, 2012.

Although the initial project cost was Rs 350 crore and the deadline three years, the inordinate delay resulted in the cost escalating to Rs 452 crore. A Kolkata-based company which was given contract for the project was later disengaged from it in June 2018 over tardy pace of construction.

After three years, tender was finalised in favour of a Bihar-based construction company which resumed work in November, 2021. However the slow pace of the work delayed the project yet again. Construction of the box drain stretching for around 2,590 metre was taken up on war footing in March, 2023.