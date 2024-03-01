Odisha education board justifies govt takeover of Board School in Orissa HC

In a counter affidavit, the secretary in-charge of BSE Manjulata Mallick said the annual financial burden had gone up to nearly Rs 1 crore when the process for takeover was initiated in 2013. The annual expenditure for running the school had since increased further.

Mallick further stated BSE was initially in charge of printing and supply of textbooks meant for Class VIII. But the source of income of the Board reduced with the state government taking over the job of print, publication and sale during these years, a copy of which was available on Thursday. “Furthermore, students, staff and all beneficiaries stand to gain from direct administration of the school by the government. Several beneficial schemes of government to improve standards of education and maintenance of infrastructure can be made available to the student and staff of the school,” Mallick’s affidavit stated.