Odisha govt hikes remuneration of Anganwadi workers

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced hike in monthly remuneration and other social security benefits for anganwadi workers and their assistants.

The monthly salary of anganwadi workers has been hiked from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, and that of mini anganwadi workers from Rs 5,378 to Rs 7,250 and anganwadi sahayikas from Rs 3,750 to Rs 5,000.