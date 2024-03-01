Odisha govt hikes remuneration of Anganwadi workers

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced hike in monthly remuneration and other social security benefits for anganwadi workers and their assistants.
The monthly salary of anganwadi workers has been hiked from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, and that of mini anganwadi workers from Rs 5,378 to Rs 7,250 and anganwadi sahayikas from Rs 3,750 to Rs 5,000.
Close to 1,48,000 anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers and anganwadi sahayikas of the state will benefit from the decision which will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 350 crore annually, a release from CMO said.
The pay hike will be implemented retrospectively from October 1, 2023, and the anganwadi workers will get the hiked salary regularly from this month. The arrears from October 2023 to January 2024 will be deposited in their bank accounts between March 5 and March 10.