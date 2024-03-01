Protest over jobs paralyses four coal mines in Odisha's Talcher

ANGUL : Demanding jobs in lieu of their land, villagers of Joragadia paralysed operations in four coal mines at Talcher on Thursday.

The agitators also locked the general manager offices of Jagannath and Bharatpur protesting the delay in provision of jobs. The mines affected by the protest are Bhubaneswari, Anant, Jagannath and Bharatpur.

Official sources said the four mines together produce over two lakh tonne of coal every day. These mines supply coal to key power utilities of the country including NTPC and Nalco.

The sources further informed that notification of section 4 (1) of the Land Acquisition Act was issued in Joragadia in August last year. However, notifications on sections 9 (1) and 11 (1) are yet to be issued in the village.