Seven new apparel, garment units in Khurda cluster in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to apparel and garment manufacturing cluster at Khurda, seven leading manufacturers in the sector have come forward to set up their units in a phased manner.

The manufacturers received project approval letters from Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Deb on Thursday. These projects were approved during the 128th state level single window clearance committee meeting last week.

The companies to set up their units at a combined investment of Rs 378.98 crore will generate employment for 18,620 people in a significant step towards realising the full potential of the apparel and textiles sector in Odisha.