Two-child norm flout: Election of sarpanch set aside in Odisha

KENDRAPARA : A district court on Thursday set aside the election of the sarpanch of Dhumat panchayat as she violated the ‘two-child norm’ while filing nomination papers in the last panchayat election.

Manjulata Sethi had been elected sarpanch on February 18, 2022 by defeating her rival Annapurna Mallick. At the time of filing the nomination paper, Annapurna strongly opposed Manjulata’s nomination before the election officer and demanded to reject her candidature as she was the mother of four children. But the election officer rejected Annapurna’s appeal.

However, Annapurna filed a case in the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) and alleged that as per Section- 11 of Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, a person having more than two children is not entitled to contest in the rural polls. But the court dismissed the case as Annapurna could not prove her allegation.

Annapurna then filed an appeal in the District and Sessions Judge Court which set aside the election of the sarpanch after examining the school admission registers and birth certificates of the children of Manjulata.

The court also directed the administration to issue fresh election notification for the post of sarpanch.