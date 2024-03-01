Utkal University pride of Odisha: President Murmu

BHUBANESWAR : Utkal University has made its mark in the field of education not only in Odisha but across India, said President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the 53rd convocation of the university, the President said it leads in the country in terms of its campus, environment and teaching tradition. Murmu, who is an alumnus of the institution, said it is her good fortune to have been a student of Utkal University.

She stated many students of the university including Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Higher Education Minister of Odisha, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, author Pratibha Ray, Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das, Comptroller and Auditor General of India GC Murmu have brought laurels to the university by doing remarkable work in various fields.

The President noted more than two lakh students are studying in colleges affiliated to Utkal University. Murmu said she was glad that more girls won gold medals at the convocation ceremony and also the percentage of girls is greater than boys among students. She paid tributes to visionaries who have contributed to the journey of the university.