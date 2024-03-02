12-hour bandh in Thakurmunda over bus stand in Odisha

BARIPADA: NORMAL life in Thakurmunda block came to a standstill on Friday after locals observed a 12-hour bandh protesting delay by government in providing a bus terminal and public toilet at Thakurmunda chowk.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both directions of the road connecting Thakurmunda to Karanjia, Udala, Baripada and Bhubaneswar, while business establishments were also closed.

Protesters complained they have been demanding establishment of a bus stand and public toilet at Thakurmunda chowk since a long time but to no avail. They had also met 5T chairman VK Pandian during his visit to Karanjia two months back and apprised him of the issue but there has been no response yet.

Thakurmunda BDO Manoj Kumar Gargi said the issue will soon be resolved as the government has already allocated funds of `5.36 crore for construction of a bus terminal and toilet. The tender will be floated soon.