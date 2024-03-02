17-year-old girl found dead with head crushed in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Mystery shrouds the death of a college girl whose body was found with her head smashed in a forest near Mangalpur village within Sadar police limits here on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was a resident of Mangalpur and Plus Two first-year science student in Dhenkanal Women’s College. She had gone missing on Thursday.

Sources said the girl used to attend tuition classes in a private coaching centre in Dhenkanal town, around six km from her village. On Thursday afternoon, she went to the coaching centre but did not return home. Her family members launched a frantic search but were unable to trace her. Subsequently, they lodged a missing complaint with Dhenkanal Sadar police.

At around 1 pm on Friday, locals spotted the girl’s body with her head crushed in the forest. On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation.