45-year-old man hacked to death in full public view in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Shockwaves spread in Ganjam’s Kabisuryanagar after a 45-year-old man was hacked to death in full public view in Badaagula village on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Trilochan Pradhan of Badaagula. The 43-year-old accused, Kailash Swain of the same village, has been arrested.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said Trilochan and Kailash were neighbours and their houses were situated only 20 metre apart. The accused had borrowed some money from the deceased five years back. When he did not repay the money after one year, a quarrel broke out between the duo.

In subsequent years, it was rumoured that Kailash practised sorcery. When locals started to look at him with suspicion, the accused relocated with his family to Berhampur and rented a house there. Later, he went to Surat for work and recently returned to his rented house at Berhampur.