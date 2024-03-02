Brahma Kumaris helping realise life’s purpose: President Murmu

CUTTACK : Dharma is a way of life and the Brahma Kumaris is working hard to make people realise their purpose of life, said President Droupadi Murmu.

In her address at the golden jubilee celebrations of Brahma Kumaris here on Friday, she said the spiritual movement is spreading the light of knowledge and helping people lead their lives in peace and harmony. “Development can take place only when peace prevails,” she said.

The President said several spiritual and religious institutions are spreading spiritual consciousness in India. Brahma Kumaris is also spreading eternal Indian values like non-violence, peace, harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance in India and abroad.

Murmu said the organisation is popularising yoga and meditation across the world. “People today run after material pleasures. They think happiness is materialistic. But we can attain real happiness only when we limit our material desires,” said the President, adding a person need not leave his/her worldly duties to follow the path of spirituality. By adopting the righteous way of life and by helping others, people can be happy and peaceful, she asserted.