ED search on places linked to mining scam accused

BHUBANESWAR : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at places linked to Deepak Gupta in connection with its money laundering case about the Uliburu mining scam in Keonjhar district.

Sources said searches were conducted in Barbil, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Kolkata. The case pertains to Uliburu mines area located in Joda mining circle where large-scale alleged irregularities were detected by the state Mines department. Vigilance had registered a case and arrested Gupta in 2013.