Family of brain tumour victim saves two lives by donating his kidneys

CUTTACK : The family of a 17-year-old youth, who died of brain tumour, gave a new lease of life to two persons by donating his kidneys at SCB Medical College and Hospital here.
Om Shibu, a Plus Two final year student of Pattamundai’s Nayakot village in Kendrapara district was suffering from brain tumor and was admitted to the hospital on January 17. Shibu was declared brain dead on Thursday at 5 pm by the Brain Stem Death Committee of SCB following which his family decided to donate his kidneys.
“My son’s life could not be saved despite efforts of the doctors at SCB MCH. He was studying well and would have appeared the Plus Two examinations. We donated his kidneys to save the life of two critical CKD patients,” said Shibu’s father Ramesh Chandra Das.
After the bereaved family members gave their consent for donating Shibu’s kidneys, the hospital authorities immediately contacted the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) following which necessary process was started for preservation of the organ. As per SOTTO’s instruction, while one the two kidneys retrieved from Shibu’s body was sent for transplantation to a patient at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, the second was preserved for transplantation in a patient at SCB.
After carrying out the required cross-matching process, the kidney was transplanted to 21-year-old girl Sunita Mohapatra of Pipili locality in Puri district. Sunita underwent the transplant operation which was carried out by a team of experts comprising assistant prof Pritam Patnaik, HoD, nephrology prof Aruna Acharya and assistant prof Rakesh Routray.
“The recipient is stable post surgery,” said HoD urology Prof Samir Swain.