Four from Odisha among 150 ‘eat right’ railway stations

Prior to the certification, all the food handlers at the designated railway stations were trained under FSSAI’s food safety training and certification (FoSTaC) programme, followed by a third party audit.

“This will ensure availability of hygienic, nutritious and safe food at railway stations. The certification guarantees the implementation of safe procedures in handling and preparing of food, encompassing catering establishments within stations, including stalls,” said a railway official.

The ‘eat right’ railway station is one of the initiatives under the Eat Right India movement led by FSSAI. Under the initiative, all food vendors on the railway station, both organised catering units, restaurants, food courts as well as small vendor kiosks/retail outlets and booths are targeted to ensure they follow safe cooking and handling practices during preparation and serving to the railway passengers, officials and staff.