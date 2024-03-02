In absence of Foot Over Bridges, crossing railway tracks a risky affair for slum dwellers in Odisha

ROURKELA: Hema Mohanty (48), a working slum woman, was crawling under a stationary goods train to cross the tracks near the permanently closed level-crossing at Basanti Colony here when the train started moving. Recounting her ordeal, she narrates how she escaped death by a whisker on the day.

In the absence of Foot Over Bridges (FOB), like Mohanty hundreds of men, women and school children in hurry to reach their destinations unmindfully take risk to cross the railway tracks through the permanently closed level-crossings at Basanti Colony, STI and ITI areas of Rourkela. The situation becomes dangerous when goods trains remain stranded on the tracks for long.

Though local authorities of the South Eastern Railways (SER) blame people for taking needless risk, those in the know of things said the pedestrians crossing the railway tracks are victims of the faulty decision of the Indian Railways (IR).

They said after construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) over level-crossing at Basanti Colony, STI and ITI areas in a 50:50 cost sharing ratio with the Odisha government, the Railways, despite widespread public resentment, had withdrawn manpower to permanently close these level-crossings without construction of FOBs for pedestrians.