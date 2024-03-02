Inclusive school environment must for students: PK Mishra

BHUBANESWAR : Principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PK Mishra on Friday stressed the need for a welcoming and inclusive school environment to empower students from all backgrounds to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

“It is through diversity that we gain different perspectives and insights, enriching the learning experience for all”, said Mishra while addressing students at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here. He commended KISS for working towards preserving, promoting and protecting tribal culture and values.

Mishra urged the students to pursue not only academic excellence but also all-round and holistic development. He commended KIIT for actively encouraging a sports culture and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for various sports and fostering the physical and mental well-being of students.