New ISBT befitting tribute to Babasaheb: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to state’s transport infrastructure, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the much-awaited Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) at Baramunda here on Friday.

The chief minister termed the swanky facility as a befitting tribute from people of Odisha to Babasaheb, the father of the Indian Constitution, on 75 years of the nation’s Independence. Unveiling the state-of-the-art bus terminal constructed over 17.32 acre land at an investment of over Rs 200 crore, Naveen said it will provide better services to the passengers and counted as one of the important landmarks of the state capital. It will also create a new identity for Odisha.

He further said Odisha government has named the new bus terminal after Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in recognition of his contribution to the nation. “A gallery based on Babasaheb’s life and ideals has been set up in the bus terminal to make people aware of his contribution to the nation,” he said. The chief minister on the occasion, also launched the official website of BSABT.