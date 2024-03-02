Odisha to count leopards too as spots show sharp decline

BHUBANESWAR : Days after releasing state’s own tiger estimation report, the Odisha government hinted that it may conduct a leopard enumeration exercise to ascertain exact population of the big cats in the region.

It came a day after the Status of Leopard in India 2022 report stated that leopard population in Odisha has recorded a ‘significant’ decline. As per the report, the total number of leopards in the state stands at 568 - around 192 less than the previous count of 760 in 2018.

The decline in leopard numbers comes in the midst of an uptick in leopard poaching in the state. In the last six years, more than 100 leopard skins have been seized by multiple enforcement agencies, pointing at rampant poaching and slackened conservation and enforcement.

In fact, the Special Task Force of Crime Branch seized about 57 leopard skins between 2019 and 2024 whereas Forest department reported seizure of 59 hides during the 2018-2023 period. This indicated that the actual rate of poaching and smuggling could be higher.