Respite in March, mercury to rise in next two months in Odisha

“The El Nino condition is expected to weaken from June onwards for which it will have no impact over the south-west monsoon,” said IMD DG, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Gujarat and Odisha have a long coastline offering warm and sultry conditions. The interiors of both the states are known for scorching mercury levels, very early, in the month of March.”

Last year too, Odisha had experienced spells of intense heat and had recorded 20 to 22 heatwave days against the average of 10 to 12 heatwave days due to the El Nino condition. In April 2023, the state had recorded heatwave days on 14, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

However, day temperature in the first half of March is likely to remain normal or slightly below normal due to the influence of a western disturbance. There may be a gradual rise in day temperature during the next two days but thereafter the mercury level is expected to fall due to the western disturbance.

Meanwhile, there will be no large change in the night temperature during the next four to five days. On Friday, Paralakhemundi was the hottest at 37.4 degree Celsius, followed by Malkangiri 37 degree C. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 34.6 degree C and 34 degree C on the day.