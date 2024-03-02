SUMUM conducts endoscopic surgery on ex-Cameroon SC judge

BHUBANESWAR : Surgeons at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here successfully conducted endoscopic surgery on a former judge of the Supreme Court of Cameroon demonstrating the hospital’s potential for expanding medical tourism.

Joseph Youmsi, an 80-year-old African national, who was suffering from severe headache and nasal obstruction, symptoms of a sinus disease, was recently admitted for treatment.

The ailment was diagnosed through imaging and an endoscopic nasal surgery was conducted by Dr Radhamadhab Sahu, senior consultant and head of ENT and Skull Base Surgery at the hospital. The patient was discharged on Wednesday after full recovery.

Dr Sahu said nasal blockage, congestion, breathing trouble, sleeping trouble, snoring and inability to breathe during exertion and headache are symptoms of nasal obstruction.

“Those can be managed medically but in certain cases surgery is required to provide relief to the patient. A functional endoscopic sinus surgery, correction of deviated septum and minor reduction of turbinates corrects the problem in patients suffering from chronic sinus diseases,” he said.

Describing it a routinely-conducted procedure, Dr Sahu said, it had to be done with care considering the advanced age of the African judge. Several international patients and NRIs from different countries have come to his department for treatment in the recent past, he said adding, excellent surgical outcome and reduced cost and availability of latest medical technology has been attracting foreign patients to the hospital.