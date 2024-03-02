Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates I-Hub at IIM-Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the I-Hub foundation at Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) during the 100 Cube Startup Conclave here on Friday.

The I-Hub foundation will operate as a physical and virtual incubator and accelerator while networking with various trenches of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Launching the incubator hub (I-Hub), Pradhan said the year 2036 will mark the centenary of creation of Odisha as a separate state on the basis of language. “Within this time limit, people have to fulfil their responsibilities and duties. As our country is moving towards a knowledge-based economy, our duty towards the children of new generation is not to hire them but to make them employers. Startups will be provided necessary resources, support and financial support to align with investors to achieve the goal of creating employment in Odisha and making the youths Atmanirbhar.”

An initiative of Ministry of Education, the 100 Cube Conclave aims to establish 100 startups on the premises of IIM-S, each with an approximate value of `100 crore by Odisha’s centennial celebration in 2036. Similarly, the I-Hub foundation will play a pivotal role in nurturing and supporting innovative ventures across diverse sectors including textiles, arts and culture, agriculture, healthcare, financial and digital inclusivity, tribal entrepreneurship, and sustainability, among others.

The union minister said the 100 Cube Startup is a symbol of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial culture. Sambalpur has established national-level institutions like IIM-S, Sambalpur University, Gangadhar Meher University, VIMSAR and VSSUT. There is a lot of talent among the students and faculty here.

IIM-S director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “Our unique proposition focuses on promoting local art, culture and intellectual industry in regions which are rich in mineral and mining resources. We aim to add value to these sectors. Besides, we are working towards establishing Odisha as a hub for startups and entrepreneurs.”

The event featured an exhibition showcasing 50 startups from Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and other districts of Odisha.