Ekamra Walks adds Bharatpur night safari to its kitty

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has included the night jungle safari in Bharatpur in its Ekamra Walks, a guided walk and heritage walk series offered to citizens and tourists to explore the capital city.

BDA officials said the venture will offer a thrilling nocturnal trail to citizens and visitors. It aims to provide a unique experience for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, allowing them to witness the vibrant wildlife activity that emerges after dark, they said.

Guided by experts, the safari will allow visitors to discover nocturnal creatures and their habitats, understanding the ecosystem’s dynamics at nigh, and the importance of conservation. The night jungle trail will start from Ekamra Haat at 6.15 pm and end at 8.30 pm every weekend.

Participants will be able to experience the nocturnal world of Bharatpur section of the Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary during the trail.

BDA officials said those interested in taking part in the trail are required to visit the Ekamra Walks official website for the registration details and additional information.