Engineer found hanging in office quarters

BERHAMPUR / PHULPANI : Mystery shrouds the death of an assistant executive engineer (AEE) who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his government quarters in Phulbani town on Saturday.

The deceased, Tusharendra Nayak was a native of Mayurbhanj district and his family lives in Bhubaneswar. He was posted with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Kandhamal district. Nayak lived in Nadikhandi Sahi within Town police limits.

Police said, Nayak was on leave for the past 20 days and resumed work on Friday. On Saturday, he was scheduled to go on a field visit along with one of his colleagues. When his colleague called him over phone, he did not receive.

He then went to Nayak’s residence to check on him and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the ITDA project administrator and police. A team of police and ITDA officials rushed to the spot. Police seized Nayak’s body and initiated a probe into the matter.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).