HC rules against discrepancy in benefits to Covid health workers

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court has held that restricting benefits under rule 3 of Odisha Grant of Weightage in Marks in Recruitment for Short-Term Covid-19 Healthcare Workers Rules, 2022 only to those who rendered services in government hospitals during the pandemic is discriminatory and violates constitutional provisions.

A single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra on Friday said, “This court finds absolutely no valid ground and justification for creation of such a sub-class amongst the short-term Covid-19 healthcare workers. Moreover, it is not that the healthcare workers employed in private hospitals during Covid-19 were immune to such pandemic and such workers did not die due to Covid-19 during such pandemic.”

The short-term Covid-19 healthcare workers were engaged in treatment of infected patients during the pandemic by various hospitals including government hospitals and the entire healthcare operation during the pandemic was carried out under the active and direct supervision of the state government. “Therefore, the conduct of the state authorities in restricting the benefit under rule 3 to a certain class of persons without any valid and justifiable reason is definitely in violation of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India,” Justice Mohapatra ruled.