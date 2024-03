BHUBANESWAR : Joint secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Indrani Kaushal emphasised on innovation in oncology, particularly ensuring the latest treatment molecules accessible to the population to combat cancer in the country.

Addressing the FICCI roundtable for eastern region on the ‘Road map for making cancer care affordable and accessible in India’, here on Friday, Kaushal said the ICMR study has projected 15.33 lakh new cancer cases per year and the government is seized of the enormity of the situation. Odisha, she said, is among the top 12 states that have been contributing to the cancer incidence tally of the country.

Additional director, NCD, Dr Susanta Swain underscored the urgent need for broader diagnostic facilities, pointing out the stark statistics in Odisha.

Co-lead of FICCI task force on cancer care and CEO of HCG Raj Gore highlighted the acute shortage of comprehensive cancer care centres in the country. ENS