Odisha: CM launches 52 irrigation projects worth Rs 3,037 crore

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost for irrigation sector, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 52 projects worth Rs 3,037 crore across the state.

Inaugurating six irrigation projects worth Rs 131 crore in four districts virtually, the chief minister said welfare of farmers and development of agriculture sector is the utmost priority for his government. The chief minister said he is frequently meeting farmers from different parts of the state to know about implementation of various government programmes. He said the farmers’ feedback are quite encouraging.

Stating his government is making constant endeavours to increase the irrigation potential of the state, the chief minister said emphasis is being laid on laying under ground pipe line (UGPL) for full utilisation of the potential created with zero displacement.

Of six irrigation projects inaugurated, Kusumi barrage constructed involving a cost of Rs 70.88 crore will irrigate 9,254 acre through UGPL. The cost of laying the pipelines is Rs 147.17 crore. The irrigation facility will benefit 1.5 lakh people of 49 villages in three blocks.

The chief minister also laid foundation of Hadua dam and its UGPL distribution system in Cuttack district. While the dam is estimated to cost Rs 265.24 crore, the distribution system will cost Rs 195.89 crore.

While the project will irrigate 8,997 acre in 86 villages, drinking water will be supplied to 293 villages in Cuttack district. It has been planned to generate one mega watt of hydro power through the project.

Foundation of three in-stream storage structures, Dimiria-Routpara and Baideswar-Gopinathpur in Cuttack district and Phataki in Nabarangpur district, UGPL distribution system for 39 minor irrigation projects and several barrage projects were also laid by the chief minister. Ministers, MLAs and MPs of respective districts were present in their areas during the launch of the projects.