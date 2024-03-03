Odisha: Forest dept launches manhunt as fishing cat tied to rope, hanged in Puri

BHUBANESWAR : Disturbing video of a fishing cat brutally tied to a rope and hanged to death by some locals in a village in Gop block of Puri has triggered questions on protection of the scheduled-I species which remains at the receiving end of man-animal conflict, largely due to misconception, in the region.

The Forest department, which hasn’t been able to make any arrests, however, has launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits and decided to raise awareness on conservation of the wild cat that plays a significant role in preservation of the degrading wetland ecosystem.

Sources said the incident allegedly took place at Barimunda-Nuahata village in Gop block of Puri where a few villagers tied the fishing cat to a rope and hanged it to death. The village falls under Astaranga range of Puri wildlife division. The photos and videos of some locals hanging the cat with the help of a rope mercilessly also surfaced drawing severe flak for the Forest department.

PCCF Wildlife Susanta Nanda said the perpetrators of the crime will not go unpunished. The forest field staff are on the job and a case has already been registered in the matter, in informed.