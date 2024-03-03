Similipal Tiger Reserve to install AI towers for forest fire detection

BARIPADA : In a move to combat forest fires, the authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district have announced plans to deploy tower-based artificial intelligence for their early detection, as part of their preventive measures.

An awareness meeting convened by the Similipal Foundation at the Pithabata range under the Baripada territorial forest division saw participation from various stakeholders, including fire personnel, members of women self-help groups, journalists, and local residents. The meeting discussed preventive measures being undertaken by the STR authorities to mitigate forest fires.

Regional chief conservator of forests and field director of STR, Prakash Chand Gogineni, revealed that five tower-based artificial intelligence systems will be installed on a priority basis to cover the entire Similipal sanctuary. “Equipped with high-resolution cameras capable of 360-degree movement, these towers will detect activity within a range of up to 15 kilometre, facilitating early forest fire detection and identification of poachers,” he said. The cost of the project of AI tower installation is Rs 2.5 crore.

Real-time forest fire data and transmission will also be provided through this system. Addressing concerns regarding manpower, the RCCF announced plans to deploy 505 fire squads across various wildlife divisions in Mayurbhanj district, with additional squads stationed at strategic locations.

Furthermore, 733 air blower machines will be utilised for firefighting efforts, ensuring the safety of fire squads through the provision of personal protective equipment. The RCCF also highlighted other initiatives, including the deployment of armed police under Joint Task Force in key locations, provision of ration for staff, and community participation in forest fire prevention.