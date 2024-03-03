SUMUM treats over 1.65L patients in 4 years

BHUBANESWAR : Bhubaneswar: Sum Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) that completed four years in service of people has treated over 1.65 lakh patients and conducted more than 17.5 lakh diagnostics.

Inaugurated on February 29, 2020, the super specialty hospital has become a leading healthcare centre in the eastern region with its clinical expertise, skilled manpower, advanced equipment and dedicated workforce. Speaking at an event organised to commemorate the day, CEO Dr Swetapadma Dash said SUMUM is the first hospital in the country to have achieved the fifth edition NABH accreditation. “It has evolved into a peoples’ hospital and is now a home grown brand in healthcare,” she said.

A unit of SOA, the 350-bed hospital offers most modern facilities including SPECT GAMMA camera, linac (true beam), dedicated trauma ICU, PET CT scan, 3-tesla MRI, modular OTs, 128 slices CT scan and HDR Bravos brachytherapy.

Despite the challenging Covid pandemic, SUMUM achieved the NABL and HACCP accreditation within two years of its inception and NABH accreditation within one year.

Chief of medical services Dr Biraj Mohan Mishra said the hospital has conducted over 25,000 surgical interventions, more than 39,000 therapies and 15,000 plus PET CE and Gamma scans since 2020.

Several doctors, nurses, other personnel belonging to SOA or working as consultants, were felicitated. A new SUMUM flag and anthem were also unveiled on the occasion. Medical superintendent Dr PK Panda was present.