BJD MLA Arabinda Dhali, ex-MLA Mukunda Sodi join BJP in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A day after quitting the ruling BJD, MLA from Jayadev Assembly constituency and former minister Arabinda Dhali joined the BJP here on Sunday.

Dhali who started his political career from the BJP in the 90s returned to the party after a gap of 15 years. He joined the saffron party along with former BJD MLA Mukunda Sodi in presence of the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, election co-in-charges Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi and other senior leaders were present.