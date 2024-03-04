DRDO Jawan found dead in alleged suicide at Kendrapara radar facility

KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old jawan of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s Radar Observatory Air Surveillance unit here allegedly shot himself with his service rifle during the wee hours of Sunday.

Police identified the jawan as Raj Sekharan, a native of Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at around 3.30 am when Sekharan was on duty at the facility of the DRDO in Kiyarbanka village within Mahakalpada police limits.

Other jawans spotted Seekharan lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara where the doctors declared him dead.